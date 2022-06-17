New classrooms at Callywith College

CGI of the proposed new Kilmar Building at Callywith College in Bodmin for which a planning application has been submitted ( Local democracy reporter )

A planning application has been submitted to Cornwall Council by Callywith College which wants to replace a temporary classroom building with permanent facilities.

The college in Bodmin, which opened in September 2017, initially had three buildings to provide core teaching spaces with an additional temporary classroom building to meet the needs of student numbers.

Now the college wants to replace the single storey temporary building with a new two-storey permanent facility which will help the college meet its capacity requirement of 1,550 students.

The new building – which will be known as the Kilmar Building – would be located on the site of the existing temporary building on the north west boundary of the site. The application explains that this was also the location of overspill parking which was not fully utilised.

The Kilmar Building would provide facilities for 350 students and 30 members of staff with 13 general teaching rooms along with a refectory, offices and learning resource centre. There will be wide corridors to provide locker spaces and toilet facilities installed.