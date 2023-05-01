On Saturday, April 29, a shop bearing the name of the hospice was opened in Fowey by the Town Crier Alan Giles who paid tribute to the hospice founder: “Mount Edgcumbe Hospice is the legacy of a remarkable woman. Selling top quality pre-loved items, this shop is poignantly placed just across the river from where Mrs Dalton-White lived. It is my pleasure to announce that the Cornwall Hospice Care shop is open.”