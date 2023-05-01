The store that’s in the main street next to Albert Quay, will be raising funds in support of Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell. It’s the first time the charity has had a shop in the town that overlooks Polruan, the home of the hospice’s founder Enid Dalton-White MBE.
It was the inspirational Mrs Dalton-White who led the campaign to build Cornwall’s first hospice. She started fundraising by opening her garden at Polruan and her success led to Mount Edgcumbe Hospice opening in October 1980.
On Saturday, April 29, a shop bearing the name of the hospice was opened in Fowey by the Town Crier Alan Giles who paid tribute to the hospice founder: “Mount Edgcumbe Hospice is the legacy of a remarkable woman. Selling top quality pre-loved items, this shop is poignantly placed just across the river from where Mrs Dalton-White lived. It is my pleasure to announce that the Cornwall Hospice Care shop is open.”
The charity team have designed the shop to promote the environmental benefits of second hand shopping, as Head of Retail Frazer Hopkins explains; “In the last financial year we sold in excess of one million donated items and we want to emphasise that shopping second hand has lots of benefits. It stops waste and saves people money and it helps fund our hospice care.”
The new Fowey shops offers a wide range of clothes, shoes, accessories and books. The Shop Manager is Elaine Cole; “We’ve had a lot of lovely comments already and welcome local residents and visitors. There’s something for everyone; men, women and children. We’re also keen to welcome people who’d like to volunteer, so if you’ve got a few hours to spare come in and say hello.”