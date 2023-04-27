Beth has been delighted by the results she has had with this campaign and describes the overwhelming response from a diverse range of organisations in Bodmin as “an inspiring community action”. Currently there are more than 25 Bodmin based community groups, businesses and organisations signed up as supporters of the project. As well as environmental organisations such as the Bodmin Tidy It Team, there are allies from groups supporting young people, such as Miss Elvy’s Curious School of the Wild and all of Bodmin’s primary schools, Bodmin and Callywith College are signed up to the Plastic Free Schools initiative. Local publications, Bodmin Voice and Bodmin Life have helped spread the word, and long established local organisations such as The Rotary Club of Bodmin are also on board. Bodmin Town Council passed a resolution supporting the plastic free journey, committing to taking action itself and supporting plastic-free initiatives within the Town. Beth also has support from a number of local businesses that have become ‘Business Champions’ who have made sustained changes to their business to reduce their single use plastic, including Celtic Produce, Discovery 42 and Oggy Oggy Pasties.