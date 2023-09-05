In many ways, Walking on the Milky Way is a track which may just remain one of those hidden gems, for it was also the right song released at the wrong time; because it wasn’t Oasis droning about Wonderwalls or Steps releasing their eurotrash abominations, Radio One wouldn’t play it, and because they wouldn’t play it, Woolworths wouldn’t stock it. That alone was a decision worth the eventual liquidation, even if I miss the pick and mix and probably something else that’ll come to me later).