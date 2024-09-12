And yet, it could have been so different. In an article detailing the mayhem of the time, Rob Stringer, who signed them for Columbia records said: “They played a ball in Cambridge and I took the sales director and marketing director. They played three songs, Nicky called the audience posh t**ts, James punched someone, they smashed the place up, it was chaos – we were escorted off the site. The senior people from the company were horrified. This is just weeks after Richey carved his arm up. God knows how we got through that first month.”