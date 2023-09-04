Taking place on September 9 – 10, with apple picking running until September 24, visitors can take part in an array of apple festivities in Cotehele’s orchard of rare and special trees.
Join an orchard tour, see the amazing cider press in action, taste some delicious apples and pick your own straight from the trees to take home with you.
Visitors can also watch out for something special making an appearance on the grass circle in front of the house.
Cotehele has partnered with Tamar Grow Local and the Tamara Landscape Partnership to bring even more apple fun, local knowledge and products to the weekend.
Dave Bouch, Cotehele’s Head Gardener, said: “Many traditional orchards were lost over the last century, so we’re proud to be doing our bit to conserve these local trees.”
“We always look forward to this time of year when we can celebrate apples and remember their importance to our history, culture and landscape.”
Cotehele’s seven orchards cover approximately 15 acres and the trees planted over the last ten years were specially chosen because they are local varieties and are adapted to the growing conditions in the south west.
The Mother Orchard alone homes 125 different types of apple tree, each with its own distinctive flavour and character.
The Cotehele garden team propagate from the trees and visitors can return for ‘Grafting Days’ in February and learn how to grow a tree which will produce their favourite apples from the tastings on the apple weekend.
The Cotehele Apple Weekender event will run each day from 10am-5pm. Normal admission applies.
If you can’t make Cotehele’s apple days there are plenty of others taking place at NT places in and around Cornwall.
Trelissick – September 30 and October 1
Buckland Abbey – October 7 ‑ 8
Pentire – October 21