NATIONAL Highways is introducing a permanent speed limit reduction on the A38 Plymouth Parkway in a major effort to tackle its high collision rate.
From Monday, November 17, the speed limit will drop from 70mph to 60mph between the Marsh Mills interchange and the Tamar Bridge.
The move follows a detailed safety review revealing that the collision rate on this stretch of the A38 is double the national average. Between 2020 and 2024, there were 157 recorded collisions resulting in 226 injuries.
The scheme, first proposed in September, was subject to a statutory consultation before being approved. Work to install new 60mph signage on the roadside and bridges will begin next week, marking the first phase of a wider programme aimed at improving safety on the busy route.
Jack Mason, National Highways’ South West road safety manager, said the change represents a “significant first step” towards making the Parkway safer for motorists and local residents.
“The initiative follows a long-term safety review and forms part of our ongoing commitment to reduce the number of people harmed on the region’s roads,” Mr Mason said. “Reducing the speed limit will help cut both the number and severity of collisions on this key route.
“As outlined in the consultation process, we’ll continue to monitor the safety and performance of the A38 and make further improvements where needed. We’re already planning additional upgrades at Manadon and Deep Lane.”
He added that the reduced limit would have only a minor impact on journey times, adding just 49 seconds to trips between Marsh Mills and the Tamar Bridge.
National Highways has thanked drivers for their patience while the works are carried out and stressed that the new speed limit will become enforceable once signage installation is complete and the legal order comes into effect.
Signage installation, road marking and electrical work will take place under a series of overnight lane closures and exit and entry slip road closures and where necessary clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.
The scheme is anticipated to be finished by December 22, with the new permanent speed limit live and enforceable soon after, while temporary speed restrictions currently in place on the A38 as part of the works to upgrade the Saltash Tunnel will be removed once that scheme is completed.
The company, responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, has recently delivered an average speed camera scheme on the A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot in Cornwall, as part of the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership, along with further speed reduction schemes on the A46 near Bath and the A40 in Gloucestershire.
Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We are working closely with all our road safety partners and we welcome National Highways’ efforts to improve driver safety on the A38 along the Plymouth Parkway. Inappropriate and excess speed, and not abiding by speed limits, is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ behaviours that most commonly contribute to fatal and serious injury collisions.”
