A COLOURFUL mural is brightening up a once dingy play park thanks to team work in Callington.
The town council and the Lions Club of Callington have come together to revamp the Rosemullion Gardens Park.
Council members secured funding to employ local artist Brad Waters, who designed a mural that would catch the attention of young children.
Lions volunteers powerwashed the wall and applied a base coat of paint, as well as cutting back vegetation, weeding, and cleaning down all the play equipment.
Funding was also available to erect a wooden panel fence in front of the old wire fencing.
“This has helped with the security of the area for the youngsters, thanks to JJ’s Garden Products,” said the council. “This has been a real community project thanks to the Lions, Brad, John and the Town Council Outside Services staff, all working together for the benefit of local children. The park is now looking brighter, cleaner, more secure and welcoming for youngsters to use.”
The park had an official “reopening” with Portreeve and mayor of Callington Cllr Steve Pound and invited guests.
Residents commented: “It looks amazing and a fantastic effort has been put in — thank you to all involved.”