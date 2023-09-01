There has been multiple flood alerts and warnings issued for Cornwall today (September 1)
Flood warnings (flooding is expected):
- Chapel Porth to The Rumps including Trevellas, Perranporth, Newquay, Mawgan Porth, Porth and Polzeath, excluding the tidal River Camel.
- Lands End to Chapel Porth including Sennen, St Ives, Carbis Bay, Lelant, Portreath and Porthtowan.
- The Rumps to Hartland Point including Port Quinn, Port Isaac, Port Gaverne, Flexbury, Widmouth Bay, Trebarwith Strand and Boscastle.
- South Cornwall coast at Mounts Bay, sea front properties, including the Lifeboat Station, Foster-Bolitho Gardens, St Marys Primary School, Queens Street car park, Jubilee Pool, The Quay, Ross Bridge, the railway track at Chyandour Cliff, the A30 and B3311 at Ponsandane Bridge.
- Lands End to Lizard Point including Mousehole, Praa Sands, Porthleven and Mullion Harbour.
- Lizard Point to Gribbin Head including the tidal rivers Helford and Fal, Mawnan Smith, Falmouth, Penryn, Flushing, Mylor, Calenick, Tresillian, St Mawes, Ruan Lanihorne, Portscatho, Portloe, Portholland, Mevagissey and Par.
- Low lying areas on the tidal River Camel including Padstow, Rock, Sladesbridge and the A389.
Flood alerts (flooding is possible):
- Gribbin Head to Rame Head including, Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and the Looe Rivers and Seaton.
- Lands End to Lizard Point including Mousehole, Newlyn, Penzance, Longrock, Marazion, and Praa Sands.
- Rame Head to Plymouth including Kingsand, Cawsand, Cremyll, Torpoint, Saltash, tidal rivers Tamar and Plym excluding Plymouth Barbican.