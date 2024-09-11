Cllr Dick Cole, leader of Cornish party Mebyon Kernow which has long called for complete devolution from Westminster, said at today’s meeting that he was still struggling with the “tone” of the White Paper. He added that the group leaders’ meeting with the MPs last week was only supposed to include the Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem group leaders but the Independents “accidentally got an invite”, but he didn’t. However, he did get an invite afterwards to co-sign the letter to Angela Rayner. He noted that the new Non-Aligned Group of Tory rebels wasn’t invited to sign it.