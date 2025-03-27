SOUTH East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, has introduced the Cornish Language and Heritage (Education and Recognition) Bill in Parliament.
The Ten Minute Rule Bill aims to promote the teaching and use of the Cornish language (Kernewek) within educational institutions and to enhance its presence in public spaces and services throughout Cornwall.
The proposed legislation seeks to secure formal recognition for Cornish language and heritage, ensuring that this integral aspect of Cornwall's cultural identity is preserved and celebrated for future generations.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Gelderd highlighted the rich history and cultural significance of Kernewek, which dates back over 4,000 years, and emphasised the importance of protecting the language as part of Cornwall's distinct identity.
Despite being recognised as a regional language by the UK Government in 2002, Kernewek remains at a lower level of protection compared to other Celtic languages like Welsh and Gaelic.
The Bill, which was supported by all six Cornish MPs, proposes greater use of Kernewek in public services, road signs, and media to ensure its visibility and normalisation in everyday life. In addition to support for lifelong learning opportunities for Kernewek speakers and learners, including university courses and adult education.
Ms Gelderd stressed the recognition of Kernewek should not be seen as a challenge to English, but rather as an opportunity to embrace bilingualism as a strength, following the successful integration of Welsh and Gaelic in Wales and Scotland.
She also noted the economic potential of promoting Cornwall's linguistic and cultural heritage, citing research which shows cultural tourism can significantly contribute to local economies.
“Cornish language and heritage are important to me, I want to see a greater understanding of our history, increasing our sense of belonging and connection to Cornwall,” said Ms Gelderd.
The last time Kernewek was mentioned in the House of Commons was 26 years ago.