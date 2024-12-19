Long-term Cornish devolution campaigner and MP for St Ives, Andrew George, said he feels optimistic Cornwall can secure the devolution it needs, if political leaders stick together “one & all”.
He was responding following this week’s publication of the government’s devolution white paper and his meeting with fellow Cornish MPs with the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Rt Hon Angela Rayner MP, and senior civil servants in her Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) office on Wednesday, December 17.
Government ministers had suggested last weekend that Cornwall should “partner with neighbouring authorities” if it wants to “deepen its devolution agreement”.
The White paper confirms that the government would grant Ministerial direction powers to impose devolved, directly elected mayors covering combined authorities.
However, Andrew George has reported that he felt the DPM was listening to Cornish MPs.
He said: “Of course I don’t believe the DPM will roll-over immediately, but we made her very aware how strongly determined Cornwall is to secure devolution on a Cornwall footprint. She will have a major task on her hands persuading other areas. We can wait if that’s what it takes. I’m sure she would not really want to be perceived as delivering devolution by authoritarian central diktat!
“If they’re sincerely committed to devolution, ministers need to understand that devolution is about letting go, not holding on to and micro-managing all local decision-making. No government would have said to Wales that devolution was on the condition that it “must partner with neighbouring authorities” in the West Midlands. But in effect, that’s what they would do to Cornwall if they insisted on sticking to the letter of their White Paper.
“I must praise my fellow Cornish MPs for displaying firm unanimity during our meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister. Our collective strength will ensure we secure a good outcome for Cornwall.”