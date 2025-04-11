THE MP for North Cornwall has aired his concerns over a £375,000 shortfall in the cost of transporting teenagers to a further education college.
Ben Maguire has sent a letter with his concerns to Cornwall Council’s transport department on behalf of Callywith College, who he says are having to pay the shortfall out of finances that would otherwise be used for teaching the students.
It is reported that the annual cost of bus transport to and from college for students attending Callywith College is £1.5-million, with the bursary fund only contributing £600,000 of the total with £500,000 being raised through ticket sales.
He has called for a meeting to resolve the issue.
In the letter, the MP wrote: “Many of Callywith College’s pupils would otherwise face extremely limited options for post-16 education, due to the rural nature of our county. Having visited the college a number of times, I know firsthand how well Callywith is delivering high-quality education, and acting as a vital driver of aspiration and opportunity for pupils here in North Cornwall.
“Having spoken to principal Dr Jonathan Grey, I have been made aware that the college now faces an annual transport cost of around £1.5-million - only £600,000 of which is met by the 16-19 Bursary Fund. A further £500,000 is raised through ticket sales, leaving a growing shortfall - this year estimated at £375,000 - which must then come out of the college’s core teaching budget.
“It is deeply concerning that in order to keep students physically able to attend, the college must reduce investment in the education those students receive once they arrive. To me, it seems that in the longer term this will only worsen educational inequality.
“Dr Grey has made it clear that the college is very willing to engage constructively and collaboratively with the Council, and I understand he has already opened conversations with Cllrs Donnithorne and Ellenbroek. I would urge the Council to explore what more can be done, including through coordination of existing public transport routes (many of which overlap with the college’s private routes), as well as the potential reallocation of funds.”
Mr Maguire, the MP for North Cornwall, commented: “Educational institutions here in North Cornwall are inevitably key parts of our children’s development and success, which is why I’ve been meeting and working alongside a number of schools and colleges since my election last July.
“Having met a number of times with Dr Jonathan Grey, principal of Callywith College, it became clear that they were facing financial strain in light of transport costs. This is in large part because they were having to foot the transport bill for many of their pupils themselves.
“That is why I have written directly to the Transport team at Cornwall Council in an attempt to find a viable solution. I’ve requested a meeting between all parties, which could include service providers like Go Bus, to resolve this in a way that benefits all.”
Cornwall Council and Callywith College have both been approached for comment.