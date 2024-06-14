On Thursday, June 6, D-Day commemorations took place at Sparrow Park, Torpoint.
The Proclamation was read by the Milbrook town crier, children from Carbeile Junior School and students’ from Torpoint Community College read the poem ‘D-Day Heroes by Roy Palmer’. Children from Torpoint Nursery and Infant School shared a beautiful commemorative poster. Town mayor Cllr Gary Davis raised the D-Day 80 Flag of Peace and laid a wreath on behalf of the town.
Councillors, veterans and residents all remembered the brave men and women who took part in D-Day 80 years ago, helping to secure the peace we enjoy today.
Rev Jo Northey led prayers and the commemorations concluded with ‘God Save The King’.
Torpoint Library and Community Hub remained open for the evening and the Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre had a moving D-Day display.
The programme of events for Torpoint concluded in Rendel Park, where there was a performance from the Torpoint Sea Cadets Band followed by prayers and at 9.15pm the town mayor was honoured to light the Beacon of Peace. Those present were asked to shine a light in a display of peace.
The Flag of Peace will continue to fly at Sparrow Park until the morning of Thursday, June 13.