A STUDENT from Cornwall who has gained national recognition for upcycling clothes has received further praise from experts working in the industry.
Year 13 student Joshua Ellicott, the winner of a Duke of Edinburgh Innovator of the Year Award for his clothing range, has met people working in the sector in the county to gain more insights.
The meeting took place at Cornwall’s Energy Recovery Centre in St Dennis following an invitation from Suez recycling and recovery UK.
A Suez spokesperson said: “In an exciting meeting of minds aimed at fostering sustainability and environmental awareness, Joshua, from Bodmin College, was invited to meet with representatives from clothing retailer Seasalt to delve into the critical issues surrounding textile sustainability practices.
“This unique opportunity allowed Joshua to engage directly with industry experts, gaining insights into how major retailers address the challenges of waste and how, alongside waste industry specialists Suez, they are working towards a more sustainable future.
“Joshua and representatives from Seasalt gained knowledge of the waste hierarchy and its role in supporting a circular economy. The visit provided an in-depth understanding of how materials are sorted, processed and repurposed with a presentation from Becky Parry, renew manager for Suez.
“It was great to involve our customers Seasalt and invite them along to meet Joshua. It’s always a pleasure to showcase what we do here at Suez to support our customers in working towards their sustainability goals.”
Joshua said: “This experience has been eye opening. Learning from retailers like Seasalt about their responsible fabric commitments has been really interesting.”
Rebecca James, sustainability manager for Seasalt, said: “We were so impressed with the amazing garments Joshua had produced and so impressed with the thought process and environmental impact element of the designs. He certainly has a bright future ahead of him.”