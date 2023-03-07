ON behalf of the Looe Marine Conservation Group Paul Naylor a Plymouth-based marine biologist and underwater photographer will be giving a talk which will showcase his incredible underwater photographs and videos that portray the colourful lives of marine animals.
Paul has a passion for showing people what beautiful and intriguing animals live around the British coast and whilst many of them are abundant ‘on our doorstep’, that doesn’t make their behaviour any less mystifying! The talk will be followed by the Looe Marine Conservation group’s annual general meeting to which all are welcome.
The event will take place on March 21 from 6.15pm till 8.15pm at the Hannafore Point Hotel in Looe.
Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. This is a free event but donations to Looe Marine Conservation Group are welcome. Please check their website (www.looemarineconservation.org) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LooeMCG) closer to the time of the event for the most up to date information. Any other queries please email [email protected]