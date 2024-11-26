IF someone has an injury or illness that isn’t life-threatening or serious and they need medical attention, where should they go?
Some people’s first thought might be that they need to visit the emergency department (also called A&E) in Truro or Plymouth, but there are other options available across Cornwall.
There are two types of help people can access when unwell or injured instead of heading to the emergency department.
In Cornwall there are nine minor injury units (MIU) and one urgent treatment centre (locations below).
Why use an MIU or UTC instead of ED?
The short answer is – to be seen as quickly as possible. The emergency department is generally very busy, which can mean long waiting times for less serious conditions. Its purpose is to support people with life-threatening injuries or illness.
By visiting an MIU or UTC people can be seen by a nurse, doctor or paramedic, supported with their injury or illness, close to home and able to go home sooner.
When arriving at the emergency department, look for the digital screens with locations and waiting times of other places help can be received from. As the emergency department gives priority to those most seriously ill or injured, it may still be quicker to head to an MIU.
Minor injury unit explained
Open every day including evenings, free parking and no need for appointment.
MIUs are nurse-led efficient, high-quality locally based service for patients with minor illness or injuries occurring within the last 14 days.
The nurse practitioners staffing the MIUs have all received specialist training to enable them to assess, diagnose and treat patients of all ages.
Examples of problems that can be treated are:
- Cuts - we can use glue, steristrips (paper stitches) or sutures to close wounds
- burns or scalds
- Bites and stings
- Sprains and broken bones
- Head injuries, when the person has not been unconscious
- Infected wounds arising from trauma (not surgery)
- Foreign bodies in eyes
- Suspected infections, e.g. chest, urinary, eye, ear, skin and throat.
Urgent treatment centre explained
Centrally located in Penzance at West Cornwall Hospital, open 8am until midnight every day including weekends and evenings, no need for appointment. People should visit an urgent treatment centre if they have a serious injury or illness, but not life-threatening.
Examples of problems that can be treated are:
- Burns and scalds
- Broken bones simple fractures to the arms and legs
- Deep cuts
- Urinary infections
- Chest infections or coughs when you find it hard to breathe
- Dizziness
Emergency department
The Emergency Department (ED) is open 24 hours a day for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening injury and illness.
Examples of when to visit include:
- chest pain if you otherwise feel okay
- loss of consciousness
- trouble breathing
- major blood loss
- stroke
Distance
If someone does need to visit the emergency department but think they may be better seen somewhere else, it’s no problem at all for them to tell staff they would like to leave and attend another location for treatment.
Here’s the approximate distance from Truro’s emergency department to MIUs and the UTC:
- West Cornwall Urgent Treatment Centre – Penzance: 28 miles
- Bodmin Minor Injury Unit: 28 miles
- Camborne Redruth Minor Injury Unit: 11 miles
- Falmouth Minor Injury Unit: 12 miles
- Helston Minor Injury Unit: 18 miles
- Launceston Minor Injury Unit: 47 miles
- Liskeard Minor Injury Unit: 37 miles
- Newquay Minor Injury Unit: 14 miles
- St Austell Minor Injury Unit: 15 miles
- Stratton Minor Injury Unit: 52 miles
Not sure where to go?
NHS 111 can check your symptoms and tell you what to do and which is the nearest or quickest option.
Check symptoms on 111 online, or call 111 to speak to someone if help is needed for a child under five.
Don’t forget
Think pharmacy first - there’s also nearly 100 pharmacies that can offer medical advice, visit: Find a pharmacy - NHS