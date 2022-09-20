MIND looking for volunteers
Wednesday 28th September 2022 11:00 am
MIND Cornwall are looking for a volunteer to help support their Create Writing Workshops via Zoom.
Starting on Monday, November 7 for six weeks, you will need to be free from 2pm to 4pm to help the creative writing facilitator to lead the season.
For those who are passionate about mental health, are a good communicator with excellent listening skills, are committed and able to spare a couple of hours each week, email [email protected] to find out more.
