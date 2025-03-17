FOLLOWING a highly successful inaugural meeting the newly-formed Methodist Women in Britain group in South East Cornwall are looking to grow its numbers and build on its early momentum.
With a mission to unite, inspire and support women within Methodist community, the group offers a welcoming space for fellowship, faith and shared purpose.
The first gathering at the Callington Methodist Church, which was headed up by the Rev Alison Richardson and Bren Stuart-White (Cornwall MWiB President), saw an enthusiastic turnout, sparking excitement for future events, projects and opportunities to make a difference.
The next event will be their MWiB District Day at the Saltash Wesley Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 14 from 10am to 4pm.