The weather warning, which comes into force at 9pm tonight (January 13) and lasts until 12pm tomorrow (January 14) warns of heavy rain set to sweep the region.
It comes merely two days after a previous weather warning for heavy rain saw lashed Cornwall through the night – leading to the Environment Agency issuing a flood alert for the Upper Tamar region, including Bude and Launceston.
The Met Office is warning that heavy rain forecast brings the chance of some flooding and disruption through the night and tomorrow morning.
It says that people living in North and South East Cornwall can expect to see a flooding of a few homes and businesses being likely, an impact on bus and train services with journey times taking longer, spray and flooding on roads impacting on driving conditions and journey times and the potential for interruption to power supplies and other services likely.
Weekend Weather Forecast:
Friday night (January 13): Rain set to arrive into the evening with the yellow weather warning in place from 9pm. Near certain chance of precipitation through the night with persistent, heavy rain expected. Wind gusts could reach over 40mph in more exposed areas.
Saturday (January 14): Persistent overnight heavy rain is set to give away to light rain mid-morning before conditions become drier in the afternoon and evening. There is the possibility for light rain showers in the evening in some places. Overnight temperatures set to be in low single digits.
Sunday (January 15): Light showers and sunny spells during the day. Temperatures are likely to noticeably drop during the day with a maximum of 7c forecast. Heavy rain set to arrive in the evening.
Monday (January 16): Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 5c and an overnight low of 0, meaning some areas could experience frosty conditions. A North westerly/North wind flow means it could feel like minus 1 in some areas.