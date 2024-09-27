IN A WEEK where Cornwall has been battered by repeated spells of bad weather comes further bad news — another weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.
The Exeter based forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the entirety of Cornwall for Sunday, September 29, between 9am and 11.59pm.
Along with the higher winds will come further bands of rain, with the forecast for Sunday predicting heavy rain across the day.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Winds will strengthen from west to east during Sunday, with gusts of 50 to 55 mph likely in places, especially near coasts and over/to the west of high ground, perhaps exceeding 60 mph in the most exposed areas.
“This will be accompanied by outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, which could lead to some surface water and spray.
“Winds will gradually ease across Wales and inland parts of southwest England through Sunday evening and night, but it may remain fairly windy along some coasts of southern and southwestern England during Sunday night.”