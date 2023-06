David, who now lives at Pensilva but has strong family links with the luggers through vessels like Our Daddy and Deu Kerens, sourced some leftover Iroka wood from the engine bed of Andrew Rowe’s former Falmouth working boat, Muriel, while Polperro-based Mike, who owns the Polperro gaffer, Maggie, used his boatbuilding and carpentry skills to up-cycle them into distinctive winners’ plaques.