PRIZEWINNERS at last month’s Looe Lugger Regatta were given special mementos for the first time in the 30-plus year history of the popular event.
Traditionally, Looe Town Council has always presented commemorative plaques to all visiting boat skippers but never before have the parade winners received unique keepsakes for their efforts.
The idea was the brainchild of Cornish Lugger Association members David Darlington and Mike Berry, both of whom have long associations with the regatta.
David, who now lives at Pensilva but has strong family links with the luggers through vessels like Our Daddy and Deu Kerens, sourced some leftover Iroka wood from the engine bed of Andrew Rowe’s former Falmouth working boat, Muriel, while Polperro-based Mike, who owns the Polperro gaffer, Maggie, used his boatbuilding and carpentry skills to up-cycle them into distinctive winners’ plaques.
Working at evenings and weekends, he produced one-off mementoes engraved with the Lugger Association logo and class details.
“I’m glad the skippers really liked them,” said Mike, who learned his trade with Polruan’s famous Toms’ yard and now sub-contracts, working closely with his friend and fellow skipper, Andrew Rowe’s APR Marine Fabrications at Sutton Harbour in Plymouth.
“They are rather unique and I don’t think you could put a price on them really. It was just a little something for the skippers to take away and I’m pleased they were well received.”
Somewhat ironically two boats that would have been in the running to win one of the special awards were not sea-ready for this year’s competition but both the Muriel and the Maggie are expected to back on the water way before the 2025 regatta.