MEMBERS of the public are being sought to sit on police misconduct panels in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset.
The offices of the two Police and Crime Commissioners are recruiting Independent Panel Members (IPMs) following changes to how misconduct cases are heard.
Two members of the public will be required to sit alongside the chief constable for all serious misconduct hearings.
Applicants must be over the age of 18, with an understanding of the need for high standards of conduct and a commitment to fairness and equality.
No legal expertise is required, however previous experience of law, HR practice or senior management would be beneficial. Applicants should hold strong analytical and communication skills, self-confidence and the ability to take a balanced, open-minded and objective approach.
Those successful will form part a pool of members who will be selected for panels presiding at police misconduct hearings across all three counties.
The voluntary role, which attracts an allowance and expenses, will run on a four-year initial term, with the potential to be renewed up to a maximum of 10 years.
Applications close at 4pm on May 13. For more information and details of how to apply visit bit.ly/3U9Afzt