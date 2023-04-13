A 37-year-old man, who performed a sex act on himself on two occasions in the Cornwall area, has been sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court, following a British Transport Police investigation.
On 28 March, Steven Nel of Jelbery Way, Penzance, Cornwall, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 24-months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, ordered not to consume any alcohol for 90 days, and was subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement.
The court heard how on Sunday 1 January, several young girls witnessed Nel exposing himself and perform a sex act on himself. This happened on two occasions on trains in and around the Par and Penryn areas of Cornwall.
