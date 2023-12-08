RAIL services in and out of Cornwall are significantly disrupted after flooding blocked two railway lines.
Services between Liskeard and Looe, in addition to Plymouth and Totnes are suspended due to heavy rainfall flooding the railway lines leading to widespread cancellations and disruption.
Great Western Railway have advised passengers not to travel if at all possible, with rail replacement services extremely limited or non-running. Crosscountry have said that they are providing an extremely limited service between Exeter St Davids and Bristol Temple Meads.
The Liskeard to Looe line, closed after flooding at St Keyne, is not likely to open until 3 pm.
A spokesperson for GWR said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Liskeard and Looe all lines will be blocked.Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 3pm on December 8. "Apologies to customers travelling between Liskeard and Looe today. Network Rail have had to close the line due to significant flooding in the St Keyne area. "Given the extent of the flood water, it is expected the line will remain closed for most of today. We will continue to update this message throughout the day, as and when the flood water recedes. "In the meantime, customers may use your ticket on Go Cornwall Bus route 73 between Liskeard and Looe. Arranegments have been made for your train ticket to be valid on these services."
The mainline in and out of Cornwall is severely disrupted, due to flooding at South Brent blocking the line.
The spokesperson continued: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Plymouth and Totnes all lines are blocked.Train services running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
"Due to flooding at South Brent all lines between Plymouth and Totnes are closed. This means we are unable to operate intercity services between London and Plymouth/Cornwall.
"Services will run between Penzance and Plymouth, with limited services operating between Exeter St Davids and Totnes.
"Due to the extent of flooding in the area, the line is expected to remain closed until the end of the day.
"Please note that although we have requested rail replacement buses to shuttle between these stations, none have been confirmed. With this is mind, our advice to passengers is not to attempt to travel between Plymouth and Totnes. This includes passengers attempting to travel on intercity services between London/Exeter and Plymouth/Cornwall, as there will be no way of completing your journey between Totnes and Plymouth. If the situation changes this message will be updated accordingly.
"We appreciate that this will have disrupted your travel plans, especially those on Advance purchase tickets, please note that you will be able to use your ticket on services Saturday, December 9."