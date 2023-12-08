A spokesperson for GWR said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Liskeard and Looe all lines will be blocked.Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 3pm on December 8. "Apologies to customers travelling between Liskeard and Looe today. Network Rail have had to close the line due to significant flooding in the St Keyne area. "Given the extent of the flood water, it is expected the line will remain closed for most of today. We will continue to update this message throughout the day, as and when the flood water recedes. "In the meantime, customers may use your ticket on Go Cornwall Bus route 73 between Liskeard and Looe. Arranegments have been made for your train ticket to be valid on these services."