A photographer has had captured a breathtaking video of the Aurora Borealis lighting up the skies over Bodmin Moor.
Earlier in February this year, Ned from Ned's Photography, saw a report online that the Aurora was going to be visible from as far south as Cornwall.
Ned explained: "I instantly got curious about how people from Cornwall knew when exactly the Aurora will occur for them to photograph it. The same day I managed to find this group on Facebook called "Aurora-hunters UK" group where I found out you can download multiple apps based on solar weather, as well as the admin of the group does daily updates on space weather by comparing stats from various apps and websites, which got me to see my first Aurora display on a following day."
Since then, Ned has been following the apps and the group on a daily basis to learn all about how to predict a potential spate of Aurora activity.
He has now managed to photograph it on at least six to eight different occasions with the last one being at the Trippet Stone circle on Bodmin Moor.
"After work on December 1, I checked the apps on my phone, and I noticed an increase in solar wind, density, and well lined up polarity potentially strong enough for aurora to become visible from across the whole of UK again.
"So I packed all my camera equipment and started to make my way up to the moors, whilst driving I have missed the strongest part of the activity however the stats were still elevated and the admin of "Aurora-hunters uk" group seemed to believe we were expecting few more further bursts of activity, so I set up my camera to continuously take photos for over three hours and fortunately the activity picked back up and I managed to catch it on my camera, following day I processed all of the photos into a time-lapse video."