FOUR runners from the Looe Pioneers group took on the London Marathon last weekend (April 22) - virtually!
Starting bright and early at Hannafore, the ladies walked to Millendreath, before powering onto Seaton.
Encouraged by the unusually sunny weather, they then deiced to take the scenic route through Hessenford woods and onto Castle Motors.
After enjoying a short break, the team retraced their steps and walked all the way back to Looe, completing the 26.2 mile walk though the fields towards Talland Bay.
Supported by friends and family throughout the day, the walk took 10 hours to finish.
The ladies will receive medals and T-shirts in the post.