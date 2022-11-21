Four surprise awards were announced with two awards for Outstanding Contribution to Cornish Tourism presented. The first was to Nigel Burnett, director of Trebah Garden, for his 20 plus years developing Trebah and other top attractions into multiple award winning destinations. Guests then gave a standing ovation as a further Outstanding Contribution award was announced for Visit Cornwall’s Malcolm Bell, who was praised by awards organiser Robin Barker for his vision, innovation and courage in over 30 years of tourism leadership.