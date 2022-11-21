MORE than 300 guests were celebrating on November 17 as the winners of the 21st annual Cornwall Tourism Awards were announced in Truro Cathedral.
Sixty-five awards were presented in wide ranging categories from accessible and inclusive tourism and dog-friendly business to large hotel and holiday park of the year. Guests were spellbound by an aerial performance from the Off The Wall Aerial Dance Circus and enjoyed a wide range of Cornish food and drink.
Four surprise awards were announced with two awards for Outstanding Contribution to Cornish Tourism presented. The first was to Nigel Burnett, director of Trebah Garden, for his 20 plus years developing Trebah and other top attractions into multiple award winning destinations. Guests then gave a standing ovation as a further Outstanding Contribution award was announced for Visit Cornwall’s Malcolm Bell, who was praised by awards organiser Robin Barker for his vision, innovation and courage in over 30 years of tourism leadership.
There was also a special Tourism Leadership award presented to Forever Cornwall, and the evening ended with a further ovation for Hendra Holiday Park, winning Winner of Winners for their multiple success over 50 years of operation.
Most winners will now be considered for the South West Tourism Excellence Awards to be presented at Eden Project in March 2023 and possibly invited to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the 2023 national VisitEngland Awards.
Awards organiser Robin Barker of Services for Tourism, a long-time colleague of Malcolm Bell, commented: “After a wait of three years since our last face-to-face awards ceremony it was a delight to celebrate with Cornwall’s leading tourism businesses once again.
“I was especially honoured to be invited to announce the special award to Malcolm Bell, who has done so much to transform tourism in Cornwall and beyond.”