“Lives likely lost” — fire control staff call for public support to halt service closure

“Firefighter control staff use specialist skills and knowledge to save the lives of the public. Now they’re calling on the public to back them as the fire service looks to shut their service down completely. Their highly specialised skills and knowledge are irreplaceable. Simply bundling in these calls with another emergency service would result in a far worse service. It would likely result in lives lost, and it would certainly result in longer attendance times, greater risk to the public, and greater risk to firefighters.