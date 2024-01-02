TALENTED student brought a classic of the stage and screen to life as they performed ‘Grease the Musical’.
Months of commitment to late nights and long rehearsals paid off as the youngsters delighted audiences at Liskeard School and Community College.
With outstanding vocal performances, intricate choreography, and a set design that transported the audience back to the 1950s, the students embraced the much-loved characters of Danny, Sandy, and the T-Birds, bringing their own take to the performances.
A spokesperson said: “The sold-out shows were a testament to the anticipation and excitement that surrounded the production, and the applause that reverberated through the hall was a well-deserved acknowledgment of the students’ hard work and commitment.
“Beyond the performance, the production of Grease was also a celebration of the transformative power of the arts in education.
“The students not only honed their theatrical skills but also developed teamwork, discipline, and a strong work ethic—all valuable attributes that will undoubtedly serve them well in the future."