Liskeard mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy, presented a cheque for £465 to the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank, which he had chosen as his mayor’s charity for his last term in office. For this term, Cllr Cassidy confirmed he will be raising funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Liskeard mayor presents cheque to local foodbank
Cllr Cassidy will be raising funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance in his next term
Sunday 29th October 2023 8:01 am
Cllr Simon Cassidy with a member of the foodbank ( )
