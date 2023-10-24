A number of local residents have expressed their concerns after it was revealed that the original Liskeard library staff will not be retained following the move to the newly transformed building.
Back in September, following complete renovations, Real Ideas opened the new Liskeard Library in partnership with Cornwall Council.
Following the opening, it was reported last week that six of the original Cornwall Council employees, who had been working out of a temporary library at Luxstowe House since April 2019, would not be retained following the move and have been redeployed to libraries in Bodmin and in Callington still run by the local authority.
This news comes following a devolution agreement between Real Ideas and Cornwall Council. It was said that as part of the deal Cornwall Council would provide the infrastructure and Real Ideas would be the employer of all the staff in the library. There are now 16 staff members employed by Real Ideas working in the library – these staff members are trained in how to help people use the technology and access these resources.
Cornwall Council is responsible for the books, digital library system, the cards, and the kiosks for checking books in and out. The digital library system does mean there are less books on the shelves.
However it does allow access to a huge county-wide resource of both fiction and non-fiction books, reference sources, and historical documents.
Since then local residents have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the subject.
Liz Akkos commented: “Oh dear. A library with no librarians and hardly any books. Who’d have thought it?”
Marie Clark observed that the removal of librarians could be detrimental, stating: “A librarian is way more than showing someone how to access library computer systems. You ask a librarian for a particular topic or non-fiction book, and next you’re looking in multiple areas because they’ll tell you that the main topic is covered by one Dewey number (or point you in the direction), but they’ll also suggest the other places to look, or recommend a particular title you’d dismissed too soon.
“It sounds like this will be more of an Argos for book borrowing - a small selection on show and a computer holding the rest, and if you haven’t got a pretty good idea of what’s already available, you’ll lose interest in looking at an online catalogue that doesn’t have synopses and reviews before you find what you need.
“I cannot count the times I’ve gone into my local library over the years with a vague idea, a helpful librarian and a wide selection of books, only to leave with the maximum number of loans of several different genres and topics, and full of inspiration with photos of more books I want to borrow in future stored on my phone as a reminder.”
Despite the criticism, some residents were in favour, stating that the redeveloped building was airy, modern and with more suitable opening times’.
Some praised the new RIO run facility, with Sharon Lloyd Blay saying: “We have been enjoying the Rhyme Time for Under 5’s, it encourages the young ones to love books and songs.
“There are all sorts of activities organised for different age groups and interests and there is a great safe space for older children to go in and do homework and use the internet. Books can be ordered in but when I’ve been in there, there have been people sitting reading a book off the shelves with a cuppa and also parents sitting reading to young children.”
This was a view agreed by Jenny Strudwick, who remarked: “I think it looks good. Opened up, airy, light and feels clean and modern. They will be doing a lot for the younger generation which is what people keep on about. Somewhere to go after school for homework, with friends how many of these children go home to empty houses as parents working. With it being open to 730 I think it could be a win win personally.”
A spokesperson from Real Ideas said: “We feel very privileged to have played our part in renovating and re-opening Liskeard Library, working in partnership with Cornwall Council, Liskeard Town Council and others. It has been a long and complex process that has involved significant change, but we are delighted that hundreds of people have joined or re-joined the library, new books are arriving every day and lots of people are taking part in activities. We are working hard to deliver a great offer and are pleased that new opportunities have already been created.”