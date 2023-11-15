A short service of Remembrance was held on Friday, November 10, at the War Memorial in Upton Cross.
This gave an opportunity for pupils of Caradon Class Year 6 from Upton Cross Ace Academy to attend with their teacher Miss Hannah Davies who read out the names of the fallen from the parish who died during WWI and WWII.
The short service was led by Scout chaplain and Lay Ministers Andrew Doney and Gaynor Sutton, prayers were read by Kate Crawshaw, the British Legion organiser for the parish poppy collection. A poem was also read by pupil Lucas Duffy and wreaths laid by pupils James Watts, Mylor McKenzie-Vines and Lucas Duffy. Also present was Lt Cdr Penelope Thompson and Cdr Nic Vines. A wreath was also laid by Mr Roger Hall on behalf of F D Hall & Son.
Members of 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group also attended the short service at the War Memorial in Upton Cross.
A wreath was laid by Rupert, the names of those who died in both First and Second World Wars were read by Acer and the bugle was played for the Last Post and Reveille by Sub Lieut Chris Harris, Royal Marines.
A large congregation then gathered on Sunday, November 12, for the annual Remembrance service which was led by Lay Minister, Brian Norris.
Members of the 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group attended with their leaders, group Scout leader, Richard Doney; assistant group Scout leader, Cheryl Piper; and Scout leaders Gareth Haimes and Kathryn Harris.
The flags were taken to the chancel and accepted by Scout chaplain Andrew and the flag bearers were Florence (Union); Phoebe (St Pirans); Rupert (Explorer); Luka (Scouts); Flora (Cubs); Fletcher (Beavers).
During the service the names of the fallen were read by Peter Sharp, the commitment by Kim Howat, followed by the laying of the Scout group wreath by Scout leader Gareth.
A reading was given by Mark Turner and the sermon was delivered by Lay Minister Roy Cooper. The collection was taken by Mark and Helen Harris and Roger Webster which was received at the altar by Andrew.
The collection will be shared between the British Legion and upkeep of the churches. The organist for the service was Mark Smith who also played the Last Post and Reveille.