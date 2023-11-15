The short service was led by Scout chaplain and Lay Ministers Andrew Doney and Gaynor Sutton, prayers were read by Kate Crawshaw, the British Legion organiser for the parish poppy collection. A poem was also read by pupil Lucas Duffy and wreaths laid by pupils James Watts, Mylor McKenzie-Vines and Lucas Duffy. Also present was Lt Cdr Penelope Thompson and Cdr Nic Vines. A wreath was also laid by Mr Roger Hall on behalf of F D Hall & Son.