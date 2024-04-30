SUPERMARKET giant Lidl has revealed a list of locations in Cornwall and Torridge where it seeks to either relocate an existing store or build a new one.
It has confirmed it wishes to relocate three existing stores located in Bodmin, Wadebridge and Okehampton.
As well as relocating the three existing stores, which are likely due to a wish to expand on constrained sites, it has also confirmed it wishes to open new stores in several Cornish towns.
New towns the supermarket chain wishes to expand to include Camborne, Falmouth, Liskeard, Redruth and Torpoint.
Meanwhile, it seeks to build additional supermarkets in two towns where it currently has a presence, seeking land to construct stores in the St Austell (West) and Truro (East) areas.
It is seeking sites in prominent locations with ‘easy access and a strong pedestrian or traffic flow’ with a minimum of one and a half acres for a standalone store or up to four-acres for mixed used schemes.
The discounter added that any sites it seeks should be between 18,000 and 26,500 square foot and have over 100 dedicated parking spaces.
While a spokesperson for the supermarket declined to comment on the specific reasons for seeking to relocate a supermarket, the two stores in Bodmin and Wadebridge do not meet the requirements stipulated for a new store, potentially providing a reason for relocation.
A finders fee is offered for any lead sent to the company which meets its criteria for a new store and results in the supermarket constructing a desired new store on that land.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month.
“We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.
“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.
“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.
“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.
“As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”