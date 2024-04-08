A LOCAL member of the Liberal Democrats has been elected to represent West Looe, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos as the new Cornwall Councilor during a recent by-election.
The election came following the passing of Cllr Edwina Hannaford who sadly passed away earlier this year. Edwina had served as a Looe town councillor for many years as well as a district councillor and Cornwall councillor for over 20 years – Edwina was known within the area as a “true champion” for her hard work and dedication to the community.
Cllr Jim Candy, will be retaining the Liberal Democrat seat within the council. Cllr Candy is said to have years of experience as a parish and Cornwall councillor and was a long-time friend of Edwina's.
Cllr Candy explained: “Edwina was committed to building stronger communities and a fairer society, and I intend to carry on that work. She also had a passion for the environment, and as an ex-farmer and regular wild-swimmer, I care deeply about protecting our countryside, keeping sewage out of our rivers and seas, and taking urgent action to tackle the climate emergency.”
Cllr Colin Martin, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cornwall Council, says that Jim will be a great Cornwall Councillor.
Cllr Martin added: “In the many years I have known Jim, he has proven himself to be a determined campaigner and a dependable worker. The people of Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos are in safe hands!”
Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for North Cornwall Ben Maguire was one of the first people to congratulate Cllr Candy following his winning result in the by-election earlier this month.
Jim Candy, secured the seat on April 4 with almost 45% of the vote.
Cllr Maguire commented: “Jim Candy is an excellent successor to Edwina Hannaford – having served his community for many years prior to putting himself forward in the recent election.
“Cornwall deserves to have strong representation at both a local and national level and the Liberal Democrats are best placed to do this. We listen to voters and ensure their voices are heard where it matters most.”
Richard Davies, Chair of the North Cornwall Liberal Democrats added his congratulations to Councillor Jim Candy’s election success.
Cllr Davies expressed: “Jim Candy has been involved in his community for the last 18 years or so. Not only is he a much-regarded organic farmer and higher land steward, he served on Caradon District Council from 2006, was elected onto the Unitary Cornwall Council in 2009 and has been a stalwart member and past Chair of the Executive of South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats. I wish him all the best in his new role.”