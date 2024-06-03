The monthly loss of potable water is 13,500 litres. The cost of producing a litre of potable water is significant (we are paying). I suspect that if I were using drinking water at the rate of 13,500 litres per month (plus sewage charges), South West Water would require me to set up a large monthly direct debit. Water companies want their customers to go over to ‘Smart’ water meters. With a leak of this level on a customer’s side of the pipework, what would be Southwest Water’s incentive to fix the problem, given they don’t seem very interested in fixing the leaks in their water supply network? You can guess. Employing a much larger maintenance crew to fix leaks translates into higher costs and reduced profitability.