Sadly I did not meet anyone who I had served with and only one who had served in the Royal Navy and he had been conscripted in 1949. Also as I was the only one present who had been involved in the UK nuclear testing program, and representing the Royal Navy National Servicemen, I featured in the film presentation at the service of remembrance. I was approached by a number of people at the conclusion who shook my hand and offered their thanks and congratulations, perhaps the congratulations were on me still being alive