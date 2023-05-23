THE Cornish Times received a letter from Roger Grace, Ex Royal Navy National Serviceman, Royal Naval Association Saltash and Liskeard, it said:
On May 16 2023 I attended an event at The National Memorial Arboretum organised by the Royal British Legion to mark 60 years since the last National Serviceman was demobbed.
It was also an anniversary for me, as being a Police Cadet from 1953, with the intention of becoming a Police Officer at the age of 19 and a half, the Home office allow us to enter National Service at 17 and a half, so on May 16, 1955 I volunteered and entered the Royal Navy, 12 months later on May 16, 1956 I witnessed my first atomic bomb detonated on the Monte Bello islands off the north west coast of Australia.
A thousand ex National Servicemen and their families and friends attended the event together with representatives of the Armed Forces and Cadets. The Union Standard, The RBL National Standard and Standards of the National Service Association, Royal Naval Association, The Royal Marine Charity and the Royal Air Force Association being paraded.
The Princess Royal, Princes Anne was the Guest of Honour and in her address thanked all who had served as National Servicemen.
Together with other principle participants in this event I had the honour of being introduced to Her Royal Highness at the National Service Memorial.
Sadly I did not meet anyone who I had served with and only one who had served in the Royal Navy and he had been conscripted in 1949. Also as I was the only one present who had been involved in the UK nuclear testing program, and representing the Royal Navy National Servicemen, I featured in the film presentation at the service of remembrance. I was approached by a number of people at the conclusion who shook my hand and offered their thanks and congratulations, perhaps the congratulations were on me still being alive
All in all an enjoyable and moving day and thanks must go to the organisers