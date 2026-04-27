A MAN from Launceston has pleaded guilty to biting a police officer.
Marc Tuft, 21, of Beacon Park, Boyton, Launceston, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Menacuddle Lane, St Austell on August 15, 2025, occasioning him actual bodily harm.
The court heard that Tuft bit the police officer’s arm causing permanent scarring and there were two other offences with uncontrollable kicking, spitting and an attempted headbutt which resulted in forceable restraint.
Tuft also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Wilson Way, Par on February 6. He must have treatment for his alcohol use, pay the officers £300 compensation and £85 costs
As a result, the 21-year-old was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years because of the seriousness of the offence.
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