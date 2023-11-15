PA23/06842: A conversion of a disused agricultural barn to residential dwelling in Callington has been refused by Cornwall Council.
The application, on land North Of Higher Bearland Barn on Haye Road in Callington was made by Mr Jan Mazgaj.
In the application, he stated: “It is proposed to convert the existing barn into a detached retirement dwelling, within the courtyard as describe above. Although two storey, the extended roof height will not be excessive, and will sit comfortably within the surrounding courtyard, hamlet and nearby buildings. The roof will be covered with natural slates with suitable pitch requirements.”
South Hill Parish Council said that it had concerns over the proposal, saying: “South Hill Parish Council do not see any issues with the design and situation of the proposed dwelling. The footprint of the new building does not exceed what is currently in place, and the increase in height will not have a material impact on the surrounding area.
“However, the Parish Council does not feel that the building complies with the requirements under the Cornwall Local Plan Policy 7 Section 3 which covers the development of new homes in the open countryside.
This section states: Reuse of suitably constructed redundant, disused, or historic buildings that are considered appropriate to retain and would lead to an enhancement to the immediate setting. The building to be converted should have an existing lawful residential or non-residential use and be ten years old or greater.
“When the Parish Council visited the site, the building to be replaced was being used for agricultural storage, which was its intended use when planning was granted 10 years ago. From our viewpoint it would seem that the building is still being used for its intended purpose. It was noted that this same observation was made in the advice from Cornwall Council in response to: PA22/01028/PREAPP.”
An officer report accompanying the application stated: “Taking these factors into account, on balance it is considered that the proposal is not acceptable. The proposal, by virtue of its scale, form and substantial second storey extension is tantamount to the creation of a new dwelling in the open countryside on a site which is not infill or rounding off within a recognised settlement.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning team concluded: “The proposed re-development of the barn, by virtue of its scale, form and substantial second storey extension, is tantamount to the creation of a new dwelling on a site which is not infill or rounding off within a recognised settlement.
“The proposal is therefore the creation of a dwelling in the open countryside at a location that would perpetuate over reliance on the private vehicle and unsustainable traffic movements. The proposed scale of the redeveloped barn and associated works would harm and domesticate the rural landscape setting and would constitute a discordant element in the landscape that is unsympathetic to the character of the existing barn, failing to promote local distinctiveness.”