THE Landulph Festival’s recent production of ‘Peter Pan’ captivated audiences with its delightful blend of humour, vibrant costumers and engaging musical numbers.
From the moment the curtain rose at the Memorial Hall in the village, attendees were treated to a memorable performance, witnessing friends and neighbours transform into beloved characters from Neverland.
The attention to detail, from the iconic pirate ship to the whimsical Neverland forest, transported the audience into Peter Pan’s world, underlining throughout just how much effort the entire team had put into creating such a stunning visual experience, which was directed by Sally Worth.
The special effects were equally remarkable and there were some ingenious moments, especially during the digital flying scene. The clever use of lighting and sound effects made the whole experience feel even more immersive and exciting.
The characters themselves were a joy to watch with the daring Jason Small taking on the role of Peter Pan, Amanda Marks as Tinker Bell, whilst the villainous Captain Hook was played by the charismatic James Jermain was a larger-than-life villain.
Wendy (Nicola Small), with her two young brothers, played by Mylee Loué and Fleur Pearson, was the perfect mother for the Lost Boys, who were as mischievous and endearing as ever.
The Native American Indian tribal scene was a lively addition with the performers' energetic rain dance moves and playful humour. The relationships between the Chief (Dave Wheatley) and his nagging wife (Sue Hassan) as they tried in vain to control their man-mad daughters, hilariously portrayed by Linda Hobley and Sandra Booth, evoked uncontrollable laughter all round!
By contrast, Tiger Lily’s (Gwennie Morris) beautiful singing was a particular highlight. The mermaids added an enchanting touch with their sparkling costumes and fun interactions.
The Dame (David Ford) was, of course, a comedic delight, with his fabulous wig and make-up and local jokes delivered with impeccable timing that had everyone in stitches. And the crocodile, with its surprise appearance, was an extra layer of hilarity.