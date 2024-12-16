“I am afraid some of what has been stated is factually incorrect. Last year Cornwall was awarded £82-million from a total Year 3 SPF pot of £1.5-billion. This was reduced for Year 4 by the current government to £900-million, with both Manchester and West Midlands Mayoral authorities allocated a share for the first time. I was widely quoted in the media a few weeks ago saying that Cornwall’s share, if proportional, should have been £49-million. This still falls far short of the £100-million per annum that politicians from across the political spectrum said Cornwall should have had based on previous European levels.”