A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Appliances from Looe and Liskeard attended a call to a fire at a property at 6pm on October 19. On arrival the crew found the kitchen alight and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames. One occupant safely evacuated the property with their pets prior to the arrival of the fire service. The cause is accidental and was confined to the room of origin."