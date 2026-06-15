But I’m hooked on the physicality of my notebook. I live and die by my notes. I bought a Dictaphone when those were a thing, but the sound levels were dreadful for the only interview I ever did with it, and who wants to listen to the whole thing again when you can just flick through a few pages? I lost my recording device within a couple of months and never looked back. It will probably turn up in my teenage bedroom, fossilised beyond recognition, a relic of a bygone era suitable only for a museum.