LOCAL actors are raising the roof in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, which runs at Sterts Theatre until December 10.
With all the iconic moments from the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice show, and songs such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’, ‘Close Every Door’ and ‘Go Go Go Joseph’, the Sterts Youth Company production is a kaleidoscope of colour from start to end.
The young singers and actors deliver humour and high emotion as well as superb choreography and vocals throughout, all enhanced by some impressive sets under the canopy at the outdoor amphitheatre.
An amateur production by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd. Visit www.sterts.co.uk to find out more and book.