A PROPOSAL to extend an industrial estate has gone before the planning department and advice has been given.
The plan would see the creation of seven more units on Bunney’s Field, next to the existing Doublebois Industrial Estate.
The site fronts on to the A390, close to the Dobwalls roundabout, and access would be via an existing lane.
Planning officer George Shirley has encouraged the applicants to consider how the new units might impact the landscape.
“With the site lying adjacent to the existing Doublebois Industrial Estate, which is a strategically important site, there is merit in an expansion to this site,” he writes.
“I do have concerns that the higher parts of the site are quite visible in the surrounding area and development would potentially be quite prominent from a number of medium range locations in the vicinity. You will need to undertake further assessment into the likely visual impacts of development, however I would suggest firstly directing larger scale development towards the bottom of the site.”