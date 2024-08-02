THE National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have announced two days of strike action on Friday, August 9 and Monday August 12, along with two days of industrial action withholding overtime.
Across August 10 and 11, there will be some disruption to Cornwall by Kernow and Adventures by Bus services.
Truro Park and Ride (PR1 / PR1A) is expected to be the only registered bus services to operate a full timetable as normal. However, no services are guaranteed, and customers should check for the latest updates before travel as services may be subject to last minute change or cancellation.
RMT plan for any available staff to be deployed on a modified U1/U1A service between Falmouth and Newquay, focusing on the early morning and later services for hospital staff. However, no services are guaranteed, and customers are urged to check for the latest updates before travel as services may be subject to last minute change or cancellation.
A Sunday service will operate on the 24 and 29. The Atlantic Coaster will not operate. All other services may operate pending on the driver availability, prioritising the T1/2 service if possible.
Separately, services to the Boardmasters Festival will run as planned (service is provided by school/college, and coach drivers employed by a separate partner company of First SW).
All services may be subject to change and passengers should check before travelling.
Responding to the planned action, a First Bus South West Spokesperson said: “Today we have put a full and final offer forward and the RMT have asked for time to put it to their membership. We are pleased that this time the offer will go in front of their members, after they refused to do so last week, opting instead for industrial action.
“Our full and final substantial offer is an above inflation offer for all pay grades, which follows a significant pay increase of 17.6% in December 2022. Our drivers are paid well above the national minimum wage and we are continually improving working conditions, facilities and enhanced benefits for our people.
“We have provided a package of ways for the RMT to agree with their members which of the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) they can choose to trade to achieve a higher rate of pay. We provided a clear list of T&Cs and their associated value, and we believe by trading these, this would align with other operators in the area and therefore enable us to provide a higher rate of pay. Our businesses in both Cornwall and Somerset cannot sustain a ‘no strings’ deal without any trading of T&Cs and this would put jobs at immediate risk.
“Our door remains open and we hope the RMT will now work with us, to allow us to reach a deal which halts the industrial action which not only impacts our colleagues but causes unnecessary disruption to our passengers who rely on the bus.”
For those looking for the latest information, visit the following: www.firstbus.co.uk/cornwall and www.firstbus.co.uk/adventures-bus
@by_Kernow and @adventuresbybus
Or First Bus National Contact Centre - 0345 646 0707