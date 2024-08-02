“We have provided a package of ways for the RMT to agree with their members which of the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) they can choose to trade to achieve a higher rate of pay. We provided a clear list of T&Cs and their associated value, and we believe by trading these, this would align with other operators in the area and therefore enable us to provide a higher rate of pay. Our businesses in both Cornwall and Somerset cannot sustain a ‘no strings’ deal without any trading of T&Cs and this would put jobs at immediate risk.