Despite this, Labour has already committed itself to fully costed policies to help improve the lives of families living in poverty. Some of these include the introduction of fully funded free breakfast clubs in every primary school and the abolition of no-fault evictions, which cause homelessness and disrupted education. Reform of universal credit and a “new deal for workers’ rights” will make sure people are protected when they need it and ensure that those in work can put food on the table, without recourse to food banks.