The issues that come up most when we are talking to people won’t be a surprise to anyone. Stories of unbearable waits for hospital treatment, of children waiting too long for mental health support, a lack of housing that is within the reach of people here, and last, but by no means least, the impossibility of accessing an NHS dentist. The Labour Party has a plan for all these issues – but we know that they won’t be delivered overnight, such is the perilous state of the country at the moment. We would end the scandal of the non-dom tax loophole, raising an amount in the region of £3.2-billion, which will pay for reform in the NHS. We would have mental health services available in every school and guaranteed appointments for all within a month of referral. We would provide an extra 700,000 urgent dentist appointments and reform the NHS dental contract, as part of a package of measures to rescue NHS dentistry. We would unlock the potential for proper, affordable social housing to be built, with new powers to force developers to deliver the affordable houses they are meant to.