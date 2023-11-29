A decent Home Secretary would have respected and protected the rights of the protesters to hold their march, whilst reminding everyone that hate speech, incitement to violence or support for Hamas (a proscribed terrorist group) are all criminal offences which will be dealt with by the police and the courts. But by calling it a “hate march”; claiming its timing was “disrespectful” to veterans; and criticising the police for being biased in favour of left-wing protesters, Braverman encouraged right-wing “counter-protesters” to take to the streets. Whilst some of these people may have been exercising their right to peacefully disagree with someone else’s protest, it is clear that many were simply thugs looking for a fight. And because the Palestine protest was well away from the Armistice Day ceremony, they targeted their violence against the police, leading to nine officers being injured and dozens of people being arrested.