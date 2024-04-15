But Mark Twain famously said “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble, it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” All of the political predictions above turned out to be catastrophically wrong, as did Liz Truss’ prediction that unfunded tax cuts would lead to sustained economic growth. Labour and Conservative Prime Ministers ignored Liberal Democrat warnings, and people across the country and around the world are still paying the price for those mistakes.